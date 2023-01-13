Charles Kirk, Beaufort
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
ERICA HANING LEWIS, Morehead City
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CAPTAIN DEWEY W. WILLIS JR., Newport
Captain Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RICHARD HENRY DETTMAN, Havelock
Richard Henry Dettman, 83, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, officiated by Rev. David Mercer, with military honors.
LINDA B. DORER, Newport
Linda B. Dorer, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. The family will have a celebration of life service in the spring in Pennsylvania. Linda was born on October 16, 1949, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Dorothy Bulkley.
TINA MARIE ROADMAN, New Bern
Tina Roadman, 58, of New Bern, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her service will be held at a later date. Tina was born on March 12, 1964, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, to Richard and Carolyn Roadman.
WANDA LEE BRUCE, Beaufort
Wanda Lee Bruce, 82, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
