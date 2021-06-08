Carolyn Gettman Blevins, 77, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. She has family in Carteret County.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Tharpe officiating.
Mrs. Blevins was born Oct. 12, 1943, in Wilkes County to Robert Junior and Vena Brooks Sawyer Gettman. She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was a caring educator of spiritual truths and a talented vocalist. She was a protector and guardian of all animals, especially neglected and homeless dogs.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael Dean Blevins of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Blevins Spencer and husband David of Sarasota, Fla., and Cathy Blevins Willis and husband Laurie of Beaufort; a son, Robert Michael Blevins and wife Victoria of Statesville; three grandchildren, Brandon Dean Willis, Alexandria Brown and Dailen Spencer; a great-grandson, Callan Hunter Brown; and two sisters, Phyllis Greer and husband Clay of Boomer and Roberta Roark and husband Danny of Boomer.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wake Forest Cancer Center, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157, or Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
Arrangements are by Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.reinssturdivant.com.
(Paid obituary)
