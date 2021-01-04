Elizabeth Wooten Small, 74, of Havelock, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Harlowe United Methodist Church with Pastor Rochele Bailey and Jeffrey Sadler officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Elizabeth, also known as Sissy, was an active, lifelong member of Harlowe United Methodist Church. She had a hand in raising many children in the Harlowe area, and everyone loved her cakes, sweet tea and her rice and eggs. Any extra time she had she loved to spend fishing.
She is survived by her son, Travis Small of Harlowe; daughter, Paula Small Sadler and husband Jeffrey of Beaufort; five grandchildren, Cassandra Gillikin and husband Levi and Samantha Small of Morehead City, Matthew Richardson of Virginia, Isabella Small of Charlotte and Kyle Sadler of Beaufort; and wo brothers, Dale Wooten and wife Bernice of Newport and Ricky Wooten of Havelock. She is also survived by a special nephew and caregiver, Kevin Small of Harlowe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Belle Wooten; her husband, Lester Small; and her favorite fur child, Sasha.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 7th Fl., New York, NY 1000.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.