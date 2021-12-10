Henry McKimmon Dickens, 49, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at home in Raleigh.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Oakwood Cemetery..
He was born on May 1, 1972, and cherished growing up in Enfield, instilling deeply held, small-town values and a strong sense of community and loyalty to his family, friends and neighbors.
Henry enjoyed his years at Enfield Academy and Rocky Mount Academy; graduated with honors from Hampden Sydney College; and received his law degree from Campbell University School of Law. Along the way, he developed lifelong friendships with classmates, teammates and Sigma Chi fraternity brothers.
Henry found joy in the moment and loved being outdoors - golfing, hunting, fishing, spending a day on the water, reading on his back porch and especially sharing the miracle of sunset with Ann and Clyde, their devoted black lab. Never one to meet a stranger, he entertained those around him with his clever (slightly quirky) sense of humor and loved the opportunity to surprise you with one of his endless supply of jokes.
Henry is survived by the love of his life, Ann Fountain Hamrick; his parents, Willa McKimmon and William Frederick Dickens, Jr. of Morehead City, NC; his sister Virginia (Ginny) Condra, and her husband Jody, and their sons William and George; his brother, William (Fred) Dickens, III, and his wife Blair.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ida Smith and Henry Hull McKimmon, and Lillian Kent and William Frederick Dickens, Sr.
Our family sincerely appreciated the efforts of the Duke Raleigh, Home Health and Hospice teams who oversaw Henry’s care with kindness and compassion throughout his cancer battle.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, St. Andrews Episcopal Church – Morehead City, or a charity of one’s choice.
