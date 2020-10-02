Andrew “Butch” Velez III, 74, of Stella, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Terry Golden officiating. Burial with military honors and masonic rites will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
He was born Jan. 23, 1946, in Morehead City, a son to the late Andrew Velez Jr. and Althea Wetherington Velez.
Butch grew up on his grandparents’ farm and often shared stories of his boyhood there. He spoke of helping his grandfather plow fields with two mules when he was so small he had to ride the mule and stare between its ears. He also grew up learning the skill of welding, and was given welding jobs by his father at the young age of nine.
Butch served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He achieved the rank of E5 in two years and was offered a commission while in Vietnam if would attend snipper school. He said it was tempting, but the land of his childhood was calling him home. He continued his service to his country as a welder for 30 years at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.
Prior to being drafted, Butch began training in martial arts. He became a student of the late Karate Master, Shyogo Kuniba. Butch often sponsored Master Kuniba’s trip to the United States and spent many summer days training in the art of karate and Ju Jitsu. He went on to achieve his own organization, American Goshin Budo and Kobudo, under the blessing and guidance of Master Kuniba. Butch’s skill and in-depth knowledge of technique drew a following of martial artist around the world.
He is survived by wife of 34 years, Donna Hatsell Velez of the home; and the blessing of his life, their daughter, Andrea Velez of Stella.
The joy he shared at the birth of his child was ever present on his face and he worked many long days after his retirement from Camp Lejeune to build their farm, Breezy Meadows Farm and Stables. His dream to leave a legacy of karate and the land of his childhood to his daughter Andrea, who was the driving force behind much hard work. He often said God was not making any more land and he wanted Andrea to have all she could. Butch’s spirit will always be felt at Breezy Meadows and in the hearts of his many karate students.
Donna and Andrea would also like to thank his special friend, Mark Dorris, for his support during Butch’s sickness and passing; his student, John Sliger of Tallahassee, Fla.; and his friend Bobby Wells. The family wishes to express their gratitude for overwhelming love and prayers from so many family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro Masonic Lodge No. 429, 72 Old Hammock Road, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
