Mildred Gail Cahoon, 79, of Smyrna, died Monday, May 3, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Cahoon of Smyrna; sons, Bobby Cahoon Jr. of Davis and Jimmy Cahoon of Smyrna; daughter, Judy Willis of Gloucester; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joy Lovell of Forestdale, Mass., and Mary Curry of Baxter, Ky.; and brother, Charlie Vance of Sevierville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Judith and John Vance; and on, Ronnie Cahoon.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
