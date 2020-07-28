Claudia Oden Davis, 78, of Beaufort, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
Her service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort, followed by the interment. Masks are required and chairs are limited. Please bring a chair, umbrella and water.
She is survived by her four daughters, Pamela Johnson of Huntsville, Ala., Jeanne Oden of Beaufort, Clara Walker of Elgin, S.C., and the Rev. Jacqueline Davis of Havelock; two sons, the Rev. Carlton Davis of Beaufort and Charlie Davis of El Paso, Texas; four sisters, Hattie Henderson of Ocean, Virginia Chadwick and Kinsey Perkins, both of Beaufort, and Fannie Jones of Morehead City; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The viewing hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
