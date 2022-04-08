Dolores Diane (Dickson) Meserve embodied “you’ve got a friend in me.” Friends and family know her for her down-to-earth independence, warmth, intelligence, wit, passion for learning, history, and languages, and world travels. Diane, a loving mother, wife, and devoted friend completed her journey on April 4, 2022, in Newport, NC.
Diane lived a vibrant and adventurous life beginning in Shreveport, LA. Dolores Diane Dickson was born August 25, 1939, to Blanche and E. Dale Dickson, and grew up with her sisters Patsy Sandifer (deceased) and Cyndi Brame (Houston, TX).
Never one to sit still, Diane learned to play tennis, fish, and garden from her father, sang in the church choir, and captivated C.E.Byrd High School with her killer backhand of the women’s Tennis team, served as vice president of Le Cercle Francais, secretary of Gayarre History Club, member of Stingerettes pep club, “A” Choir, and the Courtesy Desk. Diane also spent her sophomore year exploring New York City when her father’s work took them to New Jersey temporarily.
Diane experienced the Hamburg, Germany countryside in the summer of 1957 with her family, later returning to home on the SS America ocean liner and celebrating her 18th birthday onboard. Diane’s love of French in high school influenced her to major in French at Newcomb College. After transferring to LSU, she pledged Pi Beta Phi, was an ROTC officer sponsor, and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelors in French Education. A lifelong LSU football fan, she eagerly watched from home each autumn Saturday cheering on the newest generation of players.
After teaching in Fort Walton Beach, FL for a year, she married her fiance Everett (Bill) Meserve in Shreveport at the First Presbyterian church on June 23, 1962. Little did she know that they would live all over the country in Hermosa Beach, Lomita, and Cupertino, CA, Warrenville, IL, Concord, MA, Chapel Hill, NC, and finally Newport, NC. Diane and Bill have three children: Trevor Meserve (Honolulu, HI), Edward Meserve (Cary, NC), and Alyce (Lisa) Meserve (Newport, NC), and grandchild, Daniel Meserve (Cary, NC).
Diane was always up for a new travel adventure, visiting all 50 states and most of the National Parks, watching space shuttles launch in FL, sailing a dozen cruises, and traveling to Europe multiple times. An animal lover like her sisters, Diane always had a dog in the house, and attended dog shows all over the east coast. Diane’s interest in history flourished living in Concord, MA, the birthplace of the American Revolution, Louisa May Alcott and Thoreau, and inspired avid reading, like the works of Doris Kerns Goodwin and David McCullough. She delighted in volunteering at Fort Macon State Park visitor’s center and teaching others about its unique Civil War history. Her passion for genealogy research connected her with distant cousins at Warner family reunions in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming. Despite visiting so many places, her favorite vacation was spending a week at Loon Mountain, NH with her kids, husband, and her sister Cyndi’s family, and sharing her homemade lasagna after a day on the slopes. Above all, family was always Diane’s greatest love.
In her 82 years, Diane fueled her curiosities with travel, literature, and languages, won life-long friends with her spellbinding charm, raised three free-thinking children, and had a nearly 60-year marriage. Diane’s family continues to celebrate her life and will hold a family and friends gathering at a future date.
In lieu flowers, Diane would appreciate your remembrance to: Friends of Fort Macon In Memory of Diane Meserve 2303 East Fort Macon Rd. Atlantic Beach, NC 28512 or to the Meserve and Dickson families, 107 Oyster Rock Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
