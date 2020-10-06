Michael Vance Heath, 72 of Sanford, formerly of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at home with his family.
Michael has chosen to be cremated, and his family has decided not to have a funeral service as they do not want to unnecessarily put their loved ones at risk to contract COVID-19.
He was diagnosed with urothelial cancer in August of 2019.
Michael was born in Kinston to Vance Heath and Margaret Hill Jan. 3, 1948. He graduated from Granger High School in Kinston and attended North Carolina State University for one year before serving in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He married the love of his life, Linda Whealton, Oct. 27, 1973, in Kinston. Michael started his own printing business, Coastal Press, in Morehead City, where he worked alongside his family for 21 years. After selling the family business and getting his daughter through college, Michael decided to go back to school for his computer science degree. He and his wife relocated to Sanford, where he worked as a network engineer for Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, now Pfizer, until he retired in 2012. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed woodworking, boating and fishing with granddaughters.
Michael is survived by his wife, Linda Heath; his daughter, Cynthia Machado; his mother, Margaret Heath; his sister, Vickie Jones; his granddaughter, Ella Machado; and his beloved neighbor “granddaughter,” Lilley Kleintop.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and UNC Hospice for the exceptional care Michael received during his battle with cancer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cancer Research Institute online at cancerresearch.org.
Services are entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford. Online condolences may be left at www.millerbolesfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
