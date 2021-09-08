James Edward Sutton, 63, of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Durham, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
A native of Currituck County, James spent most of his life on Harkers Island. A Navy veteran radioman, he recently retired from a career as an HVAC technician.
He is survived by his son, James Edward Sutton Jr., of Otway, three sisters- Virginia S. Jackson of Richlands, Jean Lewis of Harkers Island and Sue Lawrence of Norfolk, VA; four nieces- Linda Jackson of Richlands, Nancy Resor of Gloucester, Debbie Lewis of Smyrna, and Tara Lawrence of Norfolk, VA; two nephews- Bruce Lewis of New Bern, Tracy Lewis of Harkers Island.
He is preceded in death by his father Charlie L. Sutton and his brother Charlie L. Sutton, Jr., both natives of Currituck County.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort.
