Bruce Stuart Roberts of Morehead City, NC, left his earthly home on June 16, 2023, at age 93—and with his passing we have lost one of America’s greatest photographic chroniclers.
In 1954, having graduated from New York University and spent two years in the Air Force, achieving staff sergeant, Bruce received an offer as a newspaper photographer from the News-Messenger, a weekly in tiny Hamlet, North Carolina. They could pay only $70 a week and the darkroom had no air conditioning, but he jumped at the chance to work in North Carolina. His success caught the attention of Pete McKnight, legendary editor of the Charlotte Observer, who assembled a worldclass staff that pioneered the use of 35-mm cameras and natural light for newspaper photography, which Bruce saw as the truest, most direct way to tell a story: with unposed pictures.
Years later, he would bring the same approach to Southern Living Magazine, where he served for more than a decade as Director of Photography and Senior Photographer. Having worked for and contributed voluminously to Southern Living during its formative years, Bruce is credited by many with giving this quintessentially Southern publication its distinctive appearance.
Over the years, Bruce contributed to many national publications including Time, Life, Sports Illustrated, and Time-Life Books to name just a few. However, Bruce is surely best remembered for his lighthouse photography. He authored or coauthored literally dozens of books on America’s coastal sentinels. Together with his wife, historian and author Cheryl Shelton-Roberts, and writer and publisher Ray Jones, a close friend for over forty years, he helped launch the lighthouse movement of the 1990s and early 2000s which led to the preservation of many of America’s most historic lighthouses. Bruce and Cheryl cofounded the Outer Banks Lighthouse Society which became a vocal advocate for saving the historic Cape Hatteras Lighthouse.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cheryl, daughters, Courtney and Nancy (Fred), son, David, one grandson, and nieces Pam (Bob), and Leslie (Stan).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wesley and Marion Roberts, and sister Laurene.
To read Bruce’s full obituary, please see brucerobertsphotography.com and OBLHS.org. Donations welcome.
His family thanks the compassionate staff of Crystal Coast Hospice of Newport, NC.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Photograph of Bruce at the Charlotte Observer by Jeep Hunter.
