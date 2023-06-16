Donald Lester, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The family will celebrate Donald’s life privately.
Donald served his country in the United States Army and Airforce for a combined eight years.
Donald is survived by his wife, Sharon Lester; three daughters, Donna Snow (Nolan), Jina Wolfe (Ross), Angela Lester (Mick); one son, Donald Lester Jr.; three step children, Melissa Elsayed (Ismail), Donald Hollister II, and Tracie Hollister; three granddaughters, Megan Snow, Ashley McCann, and Alicia Murphy; five step grandchildren, Haleigh Gore (late Caleb), Katelynn Walters, Weston Hollister, Fares Elsayed, and Kristopher Walters; brother, Harold Lester (Marlene).
Donald is preceded in death by his grandson, James McCann; stepson, Cyrus Hollister; and parents, George and Maude Lester.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
