Charles "Chuck" Everett Willey Jr., 62, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Allen Stabley. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Chuck was born on June 1, 1959, in Goldsboro. Following his service in the U.S. Navy, he worked as an electrician, most recently with Davies Contracting. Chuck will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughters, Allison Willey (Wayne Calley) of Newport, Christina Gittings of Garner and Natalie Willey of Newport; mother of his children whom he loved very much, Melissa Willey of Newport; sisters, Debbie Willey Turnage (Joe) of Cedar Point, Rachel Theresa Willey Dickinson (Donnie) of Pine Knoll Shores and Donna Lynn Willey Veitch (Paul) of Newport; grandchildren, Kaydence Calley, Tucker Gittings and Tanner Gittings; father-in-law, William E. Crank Jr.; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; nine nieces, 20 nephews; six great nieces; and four nephews-in-law.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Everett Willey Sr. and Marion Kuehnle.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
