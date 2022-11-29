Howard “Steve” Jones, 74, of Atlantic, originally of Harkers Island, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
Steve served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. Steve worked for over 32 years for Luther L. Smith Seafood Company as a truck driver and was well known by his CB handle “Down Easter”.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Harkers Island. There will be a visitation at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Atlantic Community Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann Jones of Atlantic; two daughters, Michele O’Neal and husband, ZB of Morehead City; Jackie Mason and husband, Walter of Cedar Island; granddaughter, Dakota Mason and significant other, Landon Matthews; grandson, Chance Goodwin of Cedar Island; great granddaughter, Lily Matthews of Vanceboro; sister, Sherry Smith of Phillipsburg, NJ, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Halsie Jones; sister, Romona Lewis; grandson, Josh Mason.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
