Gary Allen Hill Sr., 77, Beaufort, passed peacefully away after a swift battle with cancer Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
His family plans to have a private gathering to celebrate his life.
Gary was raised in Lenoir County, NC and served in the United States Navy for 22 years. Upon military retirement as Chief Petty Officer, he settled in Carteret County where he and his wife opened Gary Hill’s Auto Service Center in Morehead City. He went on to become involved in land development in Core Creek.
His brothers, sisters and many nieces and nephews will tell you that he was big-hearted and loved to joke; his laugh would fill the room. He will forever be remembered for bragging about his adopted cat Cassie and his love of telling stories, tinkering with engineering projects, and being on the ocean.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Beverly; son, Gary Allen Hill Jr. of Beaufort; and daughter, Kelly and husband Bobby Blessing of Wake Forest. His three grandchildren, Gary Allen Hill III and his fiancé Samantha Hernandez, Alex and husband Anthony Morris, and Riley Blessing; and two great-grandchildren, David and Rayna that were incredibly close to his heart. He has also had special bonus family of Margaret, Mindy, Danny, Linda, and David.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
