Dotti Willis, 75, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, August 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home.
Dotti was born on December 7, 1946, to the late Marvin and Margaret Willis. Working at the Trinity Center for 18 years, Dottie was refreshed by the beautiful environment, and she was a joy to everyone she encountered. There was nothing she enjoyed more than scratch off lottery tickets and the excitement of possibly winning big. Often found moving to the rhythm of great tune, Dotti loved to dance and express her happiness. Dotti will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marti White and companion Taylor Munden of Newport; sons, Joseph Ray Hardee and wife Rebecca of Newport and James of Morehead City; companion, Tommy Bragan of Newport; grandchildren, Skye, Kirstin, Izzi, James Jr., Austin, Heather, Joseph III; and great grandchildren, Kenslee and Crieghton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Trinity Center, P.O. Drawer 380, Salter Path, NC 28575.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
