Betty "Ma Bet" Rice Ketterer, 91, of Newport, passed peacefully Monday April 12, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Bet, or Ma Bet as she was affectionately known, was born Sept. 18, 1929, to Carl Chadwick and Minnie Belle Rice in Carteret County. Bet was talented in many diverse areas. Bet was a skilled seamstress who made curtains and many of her daughter's clothes. She was an avid golfer and was a member at different times of Star Hill Country Club in Cape Carteret, where she a member of the Star Hill Ladies Golf Association, as well as Morehead Country Club. Bet took up golf in her 40s, but became passionate about the game. She had several holes in one, held the Club Champion title, won multiple tournaments and won and medaled in many State Play Days.
In her younger years, Bet could “cut a rug.” Many times when her sister was visiting from Florida, they would be known to move the furniture out of the way and jitterbug for hours. Her love of nature was evidenced by the hummingbird and bird feeders, her green thumb and the hours she spent in Bogue Sound, and would host holiday events in her backyard overlooking Bogue Sound. Bet loved clamming and being on the water fishing and sailing with her beloved Ket. Of all her hobbies and interests, she most loved her children and grandchildren, doted on them and was often heard telling them, “Love YOU mostest!”
She is survived by her three children, Harold Donald "Don" Ketterer Jr. of Atlantic Beach, Leslie H. Ketterer of Peletier and Joan Ketterer Jeffcoat and husband Dennis of Columbia, S.C.; her grandchildren, Chelsea Ketterer and husband Luke Styles of Port Macquarie, Australia, Grayson E. Ketterer and wife Emily of Morehead City, Renata L. Jeffcoat of Ridgeland, S.C., Mallory E. Jeffcoat of Bluffton, S.C., and Marley A. Ketterer of Wilmington; and great-grandson, Wesley of Port Macquarie, Australia. She is also survived by nephews, James E. Willis of Naples, Fla., and Charles C. "Chuck" Willis and Jeffrey Willis, both of Morehead City; nieces, Gail Rice Thompson of Havelock and Christy L. Willis of Morehead City; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Bet was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Chadwick Rice and Minnie Belle Jones Rice; beloved husband, Harold Donald "Ket" Ketterer; sister, Lucy Belle Rice Willis; brother, William Leslie "Bill" Rice; brother, James "Jimmy" Rice; and niece, Donna Kay Rice Weeks.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to the neighborhood “family” of Pearson Circle, especially Barry and June Page, Wanda Padgett Murray and, most notably, Millicent Page, who provided exceptional love and care for Bet. The family also thanks Dr. Alonzo Davis and his office for their care and compassion over many years of caring for Bet.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bet's name may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Mercy Ships, uwsportsministry.org or a charity of your choosing.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.