Cecil Tuten, 89, of Williston, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Pruitt Health - Sea Level.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Williston Creek Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Rusty Willis and the Rev. Bob Rose. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Cecil was born Nov. 14, 1931, in Morehead City to the late Lawrence and Samantha Tuten. He honorably served in the U.S. Army, and in his earlier years he worked in civil service as a fireman for Cherry Point Fire and Emergency Services.
Cecil was blessed to live near the water, where he spent many happy hours fishing, he especially enjoyed mullet season. Many in the community have benefitted from his great catches, as he always was happy to share his bounty. Cecil loved to build boats, which was a special skill he perfected.
Meeting Cecil was a like meeting a long-lost friend, he never met a stranger and always made people feel at home. Cecil was a lifelong member of Williston United Methodist Church. He was a valued member of the Crissy Wright Lodge No. 741 A.F. and A.M., where he enjoyed his fellow members.
He is survived by his son, Mark Tuten of Williston; sister, Genevieve Youraine of Newport; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Tuten; sister, Freda McCabe; brother, Tommy Tuten; and grandson, Daniel Tuten.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Cecil may be made to the North Carolina Masonic Foundation, 2921 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27608.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
