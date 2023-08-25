Elizabeth “Libby” Steadham, 64, of Gloucester, North Carolina, passed away at home on Sunday, August 20, 2023, after an 11-month battle with cancer.
Libby was born on March 16, 1959, in Greensboro, NC, to Bart and Margaret Streb. She attended New Hanover High School in Wilmington, graduating with the Class of 1977 before earning a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from UNC-Wilmington. Libby applied her education to help shape the lives of young people – first as a Volunteer Coordinator with the Eastern Region of the Girl Scouts of America and subsequently as a Career Development Coordinator at Central Carolina Community College and later at Carteret Community College. She also applied her knowledge and heartfelt caring to work in assisting the elderly at assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. Her life's work inspired and encouraged others.
In 1993, Libby married Steve Steadham, working together as a team and sharing a mutual love of nature for over thirty years. Libby had a creative passion for painting. She loved to watch the animals, note their antics, and then create beautiful art. Her love of humanity inspired her to write poems. She authored a cookbook, “Seasonal Cooking from the Garden,” which is in its third printing. She also compiled a journal of her favorite farm animals in anticipation of writing and illustrating a series of children's books.
Libby loved working at the Beaufort Farmer's Market selling homegrown vegetables, honey that she and Steve gathered from their hives as well as her nature-based note cards and cookbooks. There she met and made many friends who became a part of her extended family. Most importantly, she shared her sense of compassion and her uncanny ability to sense exactly what a person needs.
Be it at the Farmer's Market or throughout the Gloucester community, Libby's voice rang with hope and love and support, and with good cheer no matter what. She often received telephone calls from people who really needed to hear that voice.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Steve Steadham, of the home; mother, Margaret (Lucas) Streb, of Wilmington, NC; sister, Hilary Bouknight, of Wilmington, NC; brother, Bart Streb IV and his wife Janet, of Oxford, NC; brother-in-law and his wife, Charles and Mary Steadham, of Gainesville, Florida; and nieces and a nephew.
Libby was pre-deceased by her father, Bart Strep III and her beloved aunt, Dee Dee Hamilton.
Libby was a devoted and long-standing member of St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Salter Path where a Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, 2023, officiated by The Reverend L. Everett Thomas, Ph.D. The family will receive friends in the Parish Hall immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 920 Salter Path Road, Salter Path, NC 28512 or Carteret Health Care Hospice, 3500 Arendell Street, Morehead, City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
