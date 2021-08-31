On Friday, August 27, 2021, an honorary coach, beloved father and friend, Bryan Thurston Jones, 67, of Morehead City, was called home to be with the Lord.
A visitation was held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Bryan was born on August 26, 1954 in Winston-Salem, NC to Mr. Robert Bryan Jones and Mrs. Anne Fowden Jones. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1973. Following high school, he attended Mitchell College for one year in Morrisville, NC. Bryan then joined the United States Navy in 1975 and spent his 4-year term overseas, mainly in the Philippines on a destroyer ship. He was a trained Sonar Technician and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1979.
After proudly serving his country, Bryan began his legacy as a phenomenal youth football coach, a family man, and a wonderful carpenter. He settled down, started a family, and had three sons.
Bryan is survived by his sons, Chris Jones, Robbie Jones, and Brett Jones; daughters (in love), Jennifer Harrelson and Mikayla Fields; grandsons, Mark Francis, George Francis, and Xander Jones; brother, Robert “Pete” Fowden Jones and wife Elizabeth Jones; niece, Leigh Sturges; and nephew, Robert Wendell Jones.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
