Brandon Wayne Perry, 25, of Wilmington passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Noe- Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will be held in Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service.
Brandon was a kind and gentle giant of a man who would do anything for friends and family. He loved playing Xbox with his gaming friends and spending time with his faithful dog/ companion "Luna". He gave his life to Jesus early in life and now resides with Him in Heaven. Well done son, we'll hold the line from here.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
