JERRY HARDESTY JR., Beaufort
Jerry Hardesty Jr., 53, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
Karen Smith
Karen Smith, 81, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
WILLIE SHELLEY, Havelock
Willie Shelley, 72, of Havelock, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Durham Veteran's Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, N.C.
