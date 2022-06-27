Deanna “Kay” Sadler, 79, of Oriental and Cedar Island, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 30th, at Cedar Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Nelson Koonce. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Deanna was born on March 10, 1943, in Oriental, North Carolina, to the late Dewey and Louise Sadler. As a dedicated Christian, Deanna was a faithful member of Cedar Island United Methodist Church and Oriental United Methodist Church.
Gifted with an incredible talent for playing the piano, she started playing at the age of 4 and wrote her first song at age 5. There was always a melody in her heart, and she joyfully shared her gift with others. Deanna’s creativity and ability continued with her skilled knitting, beautiful quilting and intricate crafts. Cooking was another area where she excelled, and she was always happy to have loved ones around her table. Her love and compassion for others was also extended through her many years as a volunteer with Pamlico Hospice.
She is survived by her son, Clay Gaskill and wife Geraldine of Cedar Island; brother, Darrell Sadler and wife Helen of Reelsboro, NC; grandchildren, Jolie Gaskill (Tim); step grandchildren, Lela Nelson (Zack), Shannon Harris, and Faith Ann Styron (Aron); and great grandchildren, Graclyn Brinson, and Kenna Marie Nelson.
In addition to her parents, Deanna was preceded in death by her son, Wain Gaskill, and brothers, Joseph William Sadler, Ronald Ear Keel Jr. and Kenneth Wayne Keel Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Island Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Ellen Goodwin, P.O. Box 660, Cedar Island NC 28520.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
