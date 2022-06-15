DAVID M. POHORESKY, Newport
David M. Pohoresky, 65, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Full obituary and service information forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CRAIG R. GRIFFIN SR.Atlantic Beach
Craig R. Griffin Sr., 78, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at his home. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
ROBERT GASKILL, Morehead City
Robert Gaskill, 97, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services for Robert will be private per his wishes. He is survived by one niece and various cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Mason Gaskill.
Cora Murray, Morehead City
Cora Jean Murray, 47, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Cora enjoyed being a Homemaker which allowed to be home with the kids. A Celebration of Life will be held in St. Johnsville, NY on July 29, 2022.
Irene Austin, Newport
Irene M. Austin, 95, of Newport, passed away Monday evening June 13, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Park officiating, the family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. Irene was born April 11, 1927 in Fairfield County Connecticut to Howard and Minnie Tremont Knapp, who preceded her in death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.