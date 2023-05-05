Joseph Anthony of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, he was 72.
Born on October 30, 1950, he was the son of the late Charles and Oneida Anthony.
He left high school to join the Army in 1967 and served in Vietnam. After discharge, he worked for the U.S. Coast Guard at Curtis Bay in Baltimore and Fort Macon, North Carolina until he retired.
Joe was very active with Vietnam War veterans in dealing with those who like himself contracted “Agent Orange”.
Mr. Anthony is survived by his wife, Lenora “Kathy”, two sons, Nicholas Anthony of Tennessee, and Christopher Henry of North Carolina, and a sister, Gayle Jester of Church Hill, Maryland.
A celebration of his life, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 9th, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
