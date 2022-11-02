Billy Ray “Buddy” Nance, 91, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at Whitestone, Greensboro, NC.
A celebration of his life took place Wednesday, October 26, at 1 pm at the Whitestone Chapel.
Buddy was born in High Point, North Carolina and attended High Point Central high school, graduating in 1950. He then joined the US Air Force, serving his country in the Korean War. After service, Buddy began a 35-year career with 3M company and married Miriam “Tabbie” Bright. They had two daughters, Miriam Lewis of Farmville, NC, and Tabbie Ann Nance of Beaufort, NC, and raised their family on a small farm in Jamestown, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: NC Agricultural Foundation/Billy Ray Nance Leadership Endowment, Campus Box 7645, NCSU, Raleigh, NC 27645; or AuthoraCare Foundation, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.