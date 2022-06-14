Shirley Kelly Wilson of Cedar Point, N.C., died June 12, 2022, at home.
A family memorial will be held at a later date at the Coastal Carolina Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville, N.C., where she will be buried with her husband Wallace.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chatham County Council on Aging: 112 Village Lake Rd., Siler City, N.C. 27344.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
