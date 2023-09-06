Judith Claire Perry, of Atlantic Beach, NC, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
A graveside service for Judith will be held at 2 p.m., September 11th at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen.
Born on August 27, 1933, in Morehead City, NC. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Nell Perry. Judith was a member of the First Methodist Church.
Judith dedicated her life to education, spending 6 years teaching at Norfolk College and later 7 years at Forsyth Community College. She later embarked on a career in Civil Service at Cherry Point for 13 years, retiring in 1996.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.