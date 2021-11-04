Bruce Richard Naegelen Sr., 86, of Hudson, Fla., formerly of Otway, died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
His service is at noon Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Hall’s United Methodist Church in Elliston, Va., officiated by Pastor Kevin Smith. Internment will be at Hall’s Church Cemetery in Elliston.
Bruce was born on December 13, 1934 to Francis and Hermina (Lauffenberger) Naegelen, in Holyoke, MA. He joined the US Navy in 1952 as a hospital corpsman and retired at the US Submarine Base in Groton CT in 1971 following two world-wide tours aboard the USS Thomas J. Gary and a tour with the US Marines in Vietnam. In a secondary career, he worked as a crane operator at Stanley Works in New Britain, CT. Bruce moved his family to Avon CT from Malden, MA in 1964 and in 1976 he moved to Bristol, CT. In 1983, he moved to Otway, NC where he turned his side-gig as a handy-man doing home repairs into a full-time enterprise. In 1990, he moved to New Port Richey, FL where he continued his home-repair business for the next 25 years, when he retired.
He is survived by his sons, Bruce Naegelen, Jr., Four Oaks NC, Jeff Naegelen, Otway NC and Scott Naegelen, Willow Springs NC, Guy Castonguay, Morehead City NC, Lionel Castonguay, Bristol CT, Jeff Dyson, Port Richey FL and James Dyson, Huntsville AL; daughters, Naomi Sibbich, Bristol CT, Rosanna Smith, Humble TX; 17 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Bruce is also survived by his first wife, Ann Prochazka Naegelen.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Hermina Lauffenberger Naegelen; his brother, Frank Naegelen; his daughter, Tammy Naegelen; sons, Al Castonguay, Jr., and Joey Dyson. Bruce was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Perdue Castonguay Naegelen (2006); and wife, Imogene Dyson Naegelen (2021).
The family will receive visitors at 11 a.m. Thursday Nov. 11 at Hall’s United Methodist Church in Elliston.
Memorials may be made to an organization of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.