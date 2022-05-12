Michael Gordon Gaskill, 66, of Jacksonville, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 15th, at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level.
Michael was born on May 19, 1955, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Ralph and Carolyn Gaskill. He worked faithfully at Cherry Point for 20 years where he was an aircraft painter.
Living on the Crystal Coast was a perfect fit for Michael. He loved being on the water, boating and fishing were among his favorite pastimes and provided plenty of happy times. Michael loved his family who will fondly remember him as a loving and caring father and grandfather.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashlie Fortune and husband John of Jacksonville, NC; son, Michael Tristan Gaskill and companion Alexandrea Payne of Stumpy Point, NC; sisters, Cathy Gaskill of Beaufort, NC and Michelle Rocca of Lake Charles, LA; brother, Mark Gaskill of Sea Level; and grandchildren, Winston Fortune, Addilyn Fortune and Graceleigh Gaskill.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
