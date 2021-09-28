George Washington Taylor Jr., 84, of Newport, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
George was born July 24, 1937, and grew up in Nantahala, NC. He moved to Eastern NC in 1954, met his wife and settled in Newport, NC.
He loved working outside in his yard, riding his lawn mower and gardening. He enjoyed playing the guitar, being a trucker through Thurston Motor Lines and loved the Gospel. He was a devoted husband to his wife for 65 years. He treasured his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a kindhearted man who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved his family and his friends. He honorably served in the National Guards for 9 years. His life was a gift to all those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Taylor of Newport; sister, Cleta Buck; brother, Ted Taylor and wife Betty; grandchildren, Laura Clink and husband Charles Clink, Nathaniel Taylor, Stephanie Livingston and husband Zebadiah, and Taylor Riggs; and great grandchildren, Brayden Schutta, Braden Clink, Camden Schutta, Corbin Clink, Brennan Taylor, Ashton Taylor, Summer Livingston Zachariah Livingston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Exie Taylor; sons, Timothy Taylor and Ricky Taylor; brother, Tom Taylor; and granddaughter, Autumn Taylor.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
