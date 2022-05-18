Charles (Recon) David Lagle, 78, of Havelock, N.C., died May 13, 2022, after an extended illness.
Recon was born in Anderson, Indiana on March 30th, 1944. He was a retired Marine who served three tours in Vietnam and many years in the National Guard.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
During his military career, he received the following awards: The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, The National Defense Service Medal and Three Purple Heart Medals.
Recon enjoyed in his younger years bowling, hunting, fishing and motorcycle riding. He was a member of the Stony Creek Riders and Goldwing Chapter Motorcycle Club. After retirement, he enjoyed his mornings at Bojangles with his Veteran brothers and friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Bridgit Lagle; Grandson, David (DJ) Lagle; his sisters, Yvonne (Bonnie)Burroughs, husband, Tom Burroughs, Carolyn Cook, Sharon Gossage, Susan Mundy, Peggy Moss, Tammy Hays, husband, Tony Hays, Debbie Fortwengler, husband, Bill Fortwengler; one brother, Rick Lagle; his nephews, Jeff Badger and Jake Fortwengler; a niece, Sarah Beeman (Jon); plus several more nieces and nephews including great nieces and great nephews, each one loved by their Uncle Moose!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lagle; mother, Mary E. Brandenburg; father, Charles F. Lagle; and sister, JoAnn Cordwell.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
