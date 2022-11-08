Doris “LaVee” Willis, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Pruitt Health Care of Raleigh.
“LaVee” was born on February 22, 1932, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Edgar and Maude Bass. She spent many years caring for others as a licensed nurse. “LaVee” had a nurturing and loving soul. Family was important to her, and she will be deeply missed as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Troy Willis III (Rebecca) of Etowah, N.C.; brothers, Van Sellers (Catherine) of Straits, N.C., Bobby Sellers (Evelyn) of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandchildren, Jamie Brushwood, and Kelly Fonseca; and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Willis Jr., and her son, James Brushwood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, NC Affiliate, 600 Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.