Betty Osborne Willard, 76, of Cedar Point, passed away on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Betty was born in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 5, 1945, to the late James Gordon Osborne and Christine Osborne. She grew up in Eden, North Carolina and married her true love, John A. Willard Sr. on December 14, 1963, in Greensboro. They moved to Carteret County in 2003 where they have enjoyed the Crystal Coast. Betty loved animals and happily donated to the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter. Betty had a huge heart. She was a good, special friend to all that knew her and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her husband, John Willard of the home and son, John Andrew Willard Jr. of Augusta, GA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Osborne Sykes.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
