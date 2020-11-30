Peter “Pete” Walrath, 46, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Mariner. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Pete’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Pete was born Feb. 9, 1974 in Bethesda, Md., to Walter and Elsie Walrath. He moved to Newport in 1983. He worked as an auto mechanic at Atlantic Auto and Salvage for several years. He loved going camping, traveling and his loyal companion, Spot.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Cicotti of Newport; father, Walter M. Walrath and wife Frances of Nocona, Texas; sisters, Pauline M. Foster and husband James Van Scoter of Hornell, N.Y., and Patricia J. Walrath of Minneapolis, Minn.; stepbrothers, Bryan Swindell and wife Robin of Rockmart, Ga., and Scottie S. Swindell and wife Jamie of Newport; stepsisters, Alison Huckaby and husband Mike of Newport and Angela D. Swindell of Grimesland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Walrath.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Glad Tidings Church. The same safety guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
