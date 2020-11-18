Gay “Gigi” Turner, 58, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
A celebration of life for Gigi was Nov. 8 at Cherry Point Baptist Church in Havelock.
Gigi was raised in Jonesville, S.C., and moved to Sandy Mush when she married the love of her life, Clayton Turner of Spindale, 37 years ago.
Gigi and Clayton lived in the same home for 28 years before they decided it was time to leave what the knew to move across North Carolina to be closer to their son and his family.
Once moving to Havelock, Gigi and Clayton become active members of Cherry Point Baptist Church. Gigi would spend her Tuesday mornings at church doing care team and then return in the evenings to do bridge. She was there every Wednesday evening for a prayer meeting and every Sunday for church. Gigi and Clayton became huge supporters of the backpack ministry. They would go to West Virginia every year to deliver the backpacks. Gigi loved her church family, and they truly loved her.
Gigi was a fun loving, godly woman who loved Prince and Michael Bolton. Within five minutes of meeting her you were laughing and knew you found a friend for life.
Gigi is survived by her husband, Clayton Turner; son, Clay Turner and wife Melissa of Havelock; granddaughter, Mikalyn Clause of Havelock; grandson, Austin “Austy” Turner of Havelock; two sisters, Connie Millwood and husband Ernest of Jonesville, S.C. and Norma Kerr (and husband Larry of Spartanburg, S.C.; three nieces, Jane Lewis of Jonesville, S.C., and Nicole Tesner and Jamie Axson, both of Union, S.C.; and nephew, Shawn Gillespie of Moore, S.C.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Evelyn Harris; brother, Herbie Harris; sister, Trudy Gillespie; and nephew, Jim Hart.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherry Point Baptist Church-Backpack Ministry.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
