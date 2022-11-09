Lois Tasmin (Tammy) Pedersen, 84, a resident of Stella, NC, passed away October 27th, 2022, in her home.
Tammy was born November 13, 1937, in Cambridge, NY to Courtenay and Goldie (Jolly) Wands.
She attended Cambridge Central High School. She was a homemaker; loved to cook, and was especially known for cooking scallops and baked goods; sharing them with others... She loved animals and nature, identifying birds, trees, and planting vegetable and flower gardens. Tammy loved finding bargains at garage sales and was an avid reader. She worked as a Private In-Home Loving Caretaker for many years.
She is survived by her children, Karl of Stella, NC, Kenneth of Las Cruces, NM, Thomas of Watervliet, NY and Heather Watkins (Tal) of Goldsboro, NC; and her grandchildren, Justin, Christine, Matthew, Conrad, Heidi, Rebecca, Colton, Ashe, Stephanie, Joey, Charlie and Tony. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce (Karron) Wands of Independence, MO, sister, Cynthia (George) Gracey of Cambridge, NY, and Scott (Wendy) Wands of Woodinville, WA, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Tammy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Pedersen, son, Keith, and granddaughter, Sarah Beth; brother Richard (Joel/Maren) Wands of Spokane, WA, and daughter-in-law, Linda Pedersen of Las Cruces, NM.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
