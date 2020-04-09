Marian Deloris Sheppard Howell, 77, of Morehead City, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her service for immediate family only is at 11 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Cemetery, 2727 Myrtle St., Morehead City.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline H. Vann, of Rocky Point; one sister, JoAnn J. Graham if Fayetteville; three brothers, Franklin Bond Jones and Douglas Jones, both of Newport, and Reginald Rudolph Jones of Beaufort; and one grandson.
A walk-thru viewing is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary.
Due to the coronavirus, all services are following the governor's guidelines of attendees remaining 6 feet apart. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc.
