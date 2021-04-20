Olen Robert “Bob” Hoover, 63, of Stella, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home.
His celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Swansboro United Methodist Church with the Rev. Adam Barth officiating.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Hoover of the home; daughter, Allison Finch of Crestview, Fla.; sons, Joshua and Matthew Marks, both of the home; grandchildren; father and mother, Douglas and Leona Hoover of Sterling, Okla.; sister, Shirley Batten of Loris, S.C.; and brother, Carl Hoover of Sterling, Okla.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church, Student Ministries, 665 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
