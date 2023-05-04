Mr. Gerald Edmond Scott, age 82, a resident of Aurora, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, at The Carrolton of Williamston.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Snowd Branch Church of God Cemetery and will be officiated by Owen Peele. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
Mr. Scott was born in Pitt County on October 1, 1940, to the late Mayhew Leywood Scott and Annie Thelma Lewis. He served in the United States Navy from 1958 until 1961. Mr. Scott worked as a foreman for Texas Gulf and retired from PCS in 1997.
On August 8, 1969, he married Margaret Jane Crisp, who survives. He loved to be on the water fishing and had lots of love for his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Gerald Edmond Scott, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA, Susan Scott Corbett of Kentucky, Leyman McDonald Scott of Baltimore, MD, Tonia Willis and husband Tony of Aurora, Angela Blakely and husband Charles of Newport; four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Dalton Scott, and sister, Helen Sadler.
Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington is honored to serve the Scott family.
