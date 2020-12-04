Paul Rodney Wade, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. William O’Neal. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Paul was born Feb. 6, 1941, to John and Vivian Wade, one of three children. He was an active member of Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Paul was a graduate of Smyrna High School, where he enjoyed basketball. Following high school, he attended barber college in Durham, graduating in 1960. The following year, on Aug. 21, 1961, he married the love of his life, Emma. He was one of the founding members of Harkers Island Fire and Rescue Department. He also was a member of the Franklin Lodge in Beaufort and the Crissi Wright Lodge of Smyrna, where he served as master in 1973.
Paul spent 56 years as the barber on Harker’s Island being a staple in many first haircuts, too many to count. He often went to hospitals, nursing homes and even funeral homes to give his clients their final cut.
In addition to Paul’s Barber Shop, Paul was the owner of Cape Lookout Reality.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Emma Wade; sons, Todd Wade and wife Pamela of South River and Courtney Wade and wife Montez of Smyrna; granddaughters, Leigh Ann Wade of Newport and Brook-Lynn Wade of Smyrna; great-granddaughter, McCarleigh Stoops of Newport; and many nieces and nephews; along with his furry granddog, Sissy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Davis; and brother, Thomas Wade.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.