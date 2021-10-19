John “Pat” Curran, 72, of Emerald Isle, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at his home.
A celebration of life is at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Hall-Wynne Funeral Home in Durham.
Pat began his career in NC State Government in 1972 and retired in 2004. He worked in the Division of Public Health in various capacities during this time, Upon his retirement, he continued to consult with industry and teach up until the week before his death. Through the years, Pat served on many boards and committees. His greatest pleasures were helping people with their occupational and environmental health concerns and mentoring the next generation of safety and health professionals. He served as an Adjunct Professor at UNC-Chapel Hill: Environmental Sciences and Engineering-Gillings School of Global Public Health. Pat also taught at ECU in the Master of Science in Occupational Safety Program-College of Engineering and Technology.
His work and contributions did not go ufnoticed. Upon his retirement he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. In 2010, he received the Warren Cook Award from the Carolinas Section, AHA for outstanding contributions to the profession of industrial hygiene. Most recently he received the Robert T. Hughes Memorial Award from ACGIH; recognizing outstanding individuals in the field of industrial ventilation.
Pat is survived by his wife, Mary Carol Curran of Emerald Isle; son, John Goswick and wife, Jade of Manalapan, NJ; daughter, Anne Browning and husband, Joe of Durham, NC; four grandchildren, Alexis, Cole, Patrick, and Marleigh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Odell Curran.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center and Carteret Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care during Pat's illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The V Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
