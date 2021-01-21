William Arthur Adams, 81, of Morehead City, died Monday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Shad Barrow officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Noe-Brooks Facebook page.
William is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Adams of the home; his children, Keven Adams of Gilford County, Travis Adams of Morehead City and Nickeya Adams of Morehead City; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Roy Adams and Conrad Adams; sister, Rosa Batts; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rosa Adams; brothers, Freddie Adams and Robert Adams; and sisters, Teresa Adams and Elizabeth Grice.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
