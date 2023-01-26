Thomas “Tom” Glenn Dudley, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Tom was born on June 7, 1948, to the late Gray and Lillian Dudley. A native of Carteret County, he was a United States Navy Veteran who bravely served during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to the Crystal Coast, Tom worked diligently as a self-employed commercial fisherman, always ready for the next big catch and forever appreciating the open waters.
He is survived by his daughter, Shelia Ann Dudley of Mill Creek; son, Jason T. Dudley of Newport; and grandsons, Aaron Lupton and Ashton Lupton.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
