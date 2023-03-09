Vanessa Fetter, Sea Level
Vanessa Fetter, 65 of Sea Level, passed away Wednesday March 8, 2023, at Pruitt Health Sea Level. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
KAY MAXINE LEWIS, Morehead City
Kay Maxine Lewis, 91, peacefully crossed over into her eternal life on March 7th 2023. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 11th at 2 pm., at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. A visitation will precede the service at 1 p.m. Maxine was born on April 9, 1931, in Washington, NC and grew up in Beaufort, NC where she met and married the love of her life, Luther Earl Lewis.
