Phyllis Boyd, 70, of Newport, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Pat Gorman. In keeping with the Centers for Diesease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Help us honor the Boyd family while practicing safe measures. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
She was an avid bingo player.
She is survived by her sons, Chris Boyd, Jamie Boyd and wife Lisa and Richie Boyd, all of Newport; sister, Tanis Chalk of Morehead City; sister-in-law, Jean Brouillard of Newport; and grandchildren, Samantha Boyd and Kyndel Boyd.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Boyd.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home. There will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.