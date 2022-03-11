Kalani LaConn Mason Gillikin, 81 of Williston, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Havelock.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday March 14, 2022, at Williston United Methodist Church. The Funeral will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15 at the church with Rev. Paul Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lane Cemetery.
She was a member of Williston United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for many years. She loved spending time with her family, church family, and friends. She also loved Elvis, cats, and going out to eat. Her hobbies included reading, taking art classes and painting seashell ornaments, many of which were sold at Ernie's Gift World, Atlantic Beach, where she worked for 25 plus years.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Dawna Gillikin and Jody and Stacy Gillikin; grandson Colby Gillikin, all of Williston. A step-grandson Braxton Goodwin, step-great grandchildren, Allison and Brittany Loving, April and Braxton Goodwin III, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Mason and Adelaide Davis, step-father Robert Davis, grandson Adam Gillikin and sister and brother-in-law Bettina and Harold Daniels.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
