Dr. John Alford Stephens, 95, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Carteret Landing.
Dr. Stephens’ interment will be held Friday, Jan. 7th at 2 PM, at Seaside Memorial Park, 1161 Hammock Beach Rd. Swansboro, NC 28584. There will be a memorial service held Saturday Jan. 8th at 2 PM at the First Baptist Church in Swansboro, NC.
Born October 4, 1926, in Red Springs, N.C., son of the Rev A.P. and Mary Stephens, brother of Louise, Worth and Harold and husband to Ava Nell Lee.
After graduating from Wake Forest University, Dr. Stephens earned his D.D.S. from the University of Maryland and rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force Reserves. His professional life was spent in Burlington, NC, retiring to Cape Carteret in the mid 1990's.
His passions were his wife, Ava Nell, Wake Forest University, fishing, studying N.C. history, being a patron of the arts and his faith which he practiced as a member of the First Baptist Church in Swansboro, NC.
Dr. Stephens is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Lee, brother-in-law Larry Lee and his wife sister-in-law Rosemary Lee, his nieces and nephews and many others who knew and loved him.
Many thanks for the love and care Dr. Stephens received at Carteret Landing Assisted Care.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
