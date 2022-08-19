Elsie Jackson, 93, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home.
Elsie was born on August 21, 1928, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late John "Captain Jack" Eubanks and Lula May Eubanks. Working as a nurse for over 25 years, Elsie's compassion and great care was extended to numerous lives. She was well loved by her family and friends along with her church family at First Free Will Baptist Church in Morehead City. Elsie was a loving mother and proud grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Dave Jackson (Ethelee) of Old Orchard Beach, ME; sisters, June Lewis of Newport and Carol Bilby of Raleigh; brothers, Larry Eubanks (Frances) of Newport and Richard Eubanks of Beaufort; grandchildren, Corinne Wright and Adam Hawkes; great grandchildren, Andrew Hawkes and Matthew Hawkes; niece, Reene Kratley of Newport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwin Jackson; and daughter, Nancy Corinne Wright.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Music Department, P.O. Box 866, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.