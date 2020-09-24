Sadie C. White McDonald, 88, of Morehead City, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Services for Sadie will be held at a later date in Kentucky.
Sadie honorably served her country as an airman basic in the U.S. Air Force.
She is survived by her daughters, Rowena Youngel, Anita Kemp and Marla R. Davis; sons, Calvin Young Jr., Robert Young, Charles Young and James Young; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert White and Charles “Chuck” White.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Sadie’s memory to America Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.